Carver Financial Services, Inc., was named to the inaugural class of 2021 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES in the area of thought leadership and education.
A new financial industry recognition program, ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES celebrates top advisers, industry executives, teams, registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portfolio managers and other firms by showcasing their achievements, according to a news release. The award highlights how top-performing industry participants are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisers and their clients, the release stated.
The winners were selected by judges from across the industry, as well by the ThinkAdvisor editorial team.
Carver Financial will be honored at the inaugural ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Dinner Nov. 9 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York.
“It is a tremendous honor for our team to be recognized as one of the top independent financial advisory firms in the United States, as part of ThinkAdvisor’s inaugural awards program.” Randy Carver, president and CEO of Carver Financial Services, Inc., said in the release. “This achievement is a direct reflection on the commitment and dedication to excellence of every member at Carver Financial. We strive to be one of the most highly-educated teams in the country.”