Randy Carver, president of Carver Financial Services Inc., in Mentor, was recently named to Forbes’ 2023 America’s Top 250 Wealth Advisors list.
There were 39,007 nominations with 250 advisers receiving the award. Carver placed 99th out of 250 advisers in the United States, marking the sixth consecutive year he has been recognized by Forbes.
“It’s an honor to be on this prestigious list once again,” Carver said in a news release. “The recognition by Forbes would not be possible without the support of our clients and the professionalism of our entire team; both of which I am appreciative of and humbled by.”
According to the release, the Forbes’ ranking, developed by SHOOK Research is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data. Those advisers that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of about 39,007 nominations, 250 advisers received the award.
Carver founded Carver Financial Services, Inc. in 1990.