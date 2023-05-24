Child and Family Advocates of Cuyahoga County has opened applications for the Kevin O’Boyle Memorial Scholarship Fund for the fall 2023 academic term.
CASA of Cuyahoga County will also hold the third annual Kevin O’Boyle Memorial Event at 5 p.m. June 15 at Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City in support of the fund and program.
The need-based scholarship awarded to up to four students is open only to former foster youth served by the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services and is limited to educational and job training services provided in Cuyahoga County.
For the application and more information on eligibility requirements, visit cfadvocates.org/scholarship-fund.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit bit.ly/oboyle2023.