Casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can open June 19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced June 5 during a press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Outdoor theaters will be submitting plans to the state, and DeWine expects they will be able to open soon as well.
The Memorial Golf Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in the Columbus suburb of Dublin is scheduled for July 13-19, and DeWine said officials are reviewing the plan for that now.
DeWine said these venues have developed elaborate plans to keep visitors safe as they enjoy their summer, including reducing the number of guests, providing for sanitation and instituting one-way traffic.
"Our goal is to make each business, each activity, each venue that we have opened up as safe as it can be made, and we've done everything to do that," DeWine said.
The announcement of these business openings comes a day after the state announced entertainment venues including museums, movie theaters and zoos could open June 10.
DeWine addressed those who say Ohio should open with no guidelines or limitations.
"My answer to that is, to do that, in the midst of this pandemic, makes absolutely no sense. And in fact, with the virus still out there, with the virus as contagious as it has ever been, still very, very much alive, it would be – on my behalf, as your governor – irresponsible to do that. It would not be the right thing to do. It would frankly – to do that, would be an abandonment of my duty as your governor," DeWine said.
Some argue for no standards, DeWine said.
"You have the right to make decisions that solely impact you. But once your actions start impacting other Ohioans, to their detriment, their serious detriment, we have to draw back a little bit," he said.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said these are no ordinary times and this is a shared experience that we are going through.
As you go forward and about your business, Acton said, Ohioans need to remember to social distance, clean and sanitize, and wear a mask when they're in an environment where they're close to others.
Think before you go somewhere and plan ahead, Acton said, following the guidelines and information from the ODH and the facility you're visiting.
And go with grace, she said.
"Everyone is doing their very best, so I ask of you and all your interactions – when you're frustrated, trying to get answers – to try to do so with a little grace for each other," Acton said.
DeWine also said he talked this week with university and college presidents about plants to return to class in the fall, and that the state will continue to work with the higher education institutions, serving as a resource in regard to testing and other efforts to help protect the health of students, faculty and employees.
Ohio has 37,282 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,339 total deaths, the ODH reported June 5.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 443,533.
The state is working with retailers in Ohio to strengthen COVID-19 testing partnerships, DeWine said.
Ohioans can find testing locations at coronavirus.ohio.gov, and more retail testing locations will be added, DeWine said. The testing site map also includes information on community health centers where those without a primary care provider can get information about testing.
The Ohio National Guard is conducting COVID-19 testing in nursing homes throughout the state.
The ODH reports 6,385 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,632 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 4,789 of the cases, 1,177 hospitalizations and 265 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.