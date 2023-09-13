As of Sept. 1, the Catholic Diocese of Parish & School Policy on Issues of Sexuality and Gender Identity was implemented after being promulgated by Most Reverend Bishop Edward C. Malesic and Chancellor Vincent Gardiner.
The policy is in response to societal trends and at the request of church and school leadership, and the diocese took existing guidance and practice in matters of sex and sexuality and developed it into a formal policy, according to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland’s website. The hope is that the policy will ensure the matters are addressed in a consistent and authentic Catholic manner across the diocesan institutions and Catholic schools, the website stated.
The policy applies to all offices, parishes, parish schools and diocesan schools of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, as well as their employees, personnel, volunteers, students and youth participating in parish or institutional faith formation.
Malesic issued a cover letter Aug. 30 from the Office of the Bishop to his “dear brother and sisters in Christ.”
“We are experiencing a polarizing tense time in our culture,” his letter read. “Many feel lost and troubles about who they are and their purpose in the world. This search for life’s meaning and purpose touches the core of who we are as human beings. As Catholic Christians, we know that ‘God has formed us for Himself, and our hearts are restless until we rest in Him.’ Ultimately, we long to be united with our Creator.”
At the end of his letter, he stated that the document would outline the diocesan policy on issues of human sexuality and gender, as well as theological and pastoral resources related to these matters including support groups and counselors.
The Catholic Diocese of Parish & School Policy on Issues of Sexuality and Gender Identity is three pages and has nine directives that are promulgated.
“All are welcome, with the understanding that by voluntarily accepting the invitation to be a part of a Catholic community, a person accepts the responsibility of striving to do good and avoiding what is not, consistent with Catholic moral teachings, as well as of upholding the rules and expectations of the that community, which are designed to reflect the fullness of the Church’s teachings,” the policy stated.
The first bullet point is parental notification which states that if and when a member of the staff or faculty becomes aware that a minor is experiencing gender dysphoria or confusion, the institution will notify the minor’s parents or guardian of that fact, the policy reads. If there is concern that notification will result in physical abuse, there will be a consult with the legal office and Bishop’s moral theologian.
• “The fact that a parent or guardian might refuse to utilize preferred pronouns at odds with their child’s God-given biological sex or to otherwise refuse to treat their child in any manner inconsistent with their God-given biological sex is not abuse and is not a compelling reason to not disclose.
• Only pronouns that accurately reflect a person’s God-given biological sex will be used, the policy stated.
“No person may designate a “preferred pronoun” in speech or in writing, and no institution shall permit such designation by any person on institutional email, correspondence, or other communications,” the policy stated.
• When using bathrooms or facilities, all people must use the bathroom or facilities that correspond with their God-given biological sex, the policy stated.
• A person may only be admitted and participate in activities to an institution that is designated as single-sex consistent with their God given biological sex, the policy stated. Single-sexy institutions, programs and activities is bullet four.
• No person can attend a dance or similar event sponsored by an institution with a date of the same God-given biological sex nor publicly express or display sexual attraction or romantic interest in members of the same-sex at the event, the policy stated.
• Every person is expected to present and conduct themselves in a manner consistent with their God-given biological sex which includes dressing consistent with their biological sex and complying with any sex-specific dress code, the policy stated.
• No person can publicly advocate or celebrate sexual orientation or identity in ways that are contrary to the Catholic Church’s teaching and that could cause disruption, the policy stated. This includes “LGBTQ pride” rainbows and pride flags.
• No person may engage in social transitions, surgeries or medial treatment that seek to ‘’transition” the sex or gender inconsistent with his or her God-given biological sex, the policy stated.
“For clarification, ‘social transitioning’ is the adoption of pronouns, clothing, haircuts, and other social expressions of gender or sex for the purpose of holding out oneself as being a sex or gender different than one’s God-given biological sex,” it stated.
• The last policy is that all institutional records and documents will l reflect a person’s God-given biological sex and legal name and if there is a change of legal name, it will be kept without alteration, the policy stated.
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb released a statement on his X account, formerly Twitter, Sept. 12 in response to the new policy.
“Last week, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released a new policy regarding LGBTQ+ expression in parishes and school,” the post read. “The policy imposes restrictions on LGBTQ+ pride, gender-affirming healthcare, pronouns dress and more. As a Christian, the Diocese’s policy is a shocking betrayal of the Church teaching that have shaped who I am today.
“For me, faith is about universal love and acceptance. Instead, the new policy forces LGBTQ+ kids to hide their authentic selves and attend school in fear of persecution for who they are. I extend my heartfelt solidarity to our LGBTQ+ friends and students. Rest assured that this policy, along with any expression of hatred, doesn’t go unnoticed.”
To read Bishop Edward C. Malesic’s cover letter, visit bit.ly/469VTXO.
To read the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Parish & School Policy on Issues of Sexuality and Gender Identity, visit bit.ly/48oSXZg.