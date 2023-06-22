For Liron Fanan, when tragedy struck, inspiration sparked. Upon losing her father to a self-inflicted death, she pursued a career that followed in his footsteps.
Fanan, the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Charge and scout for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the featured guest in an interview at the Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s 33rd annual Sports Night. Aaron Goldhammer, host and producer at ESPN Cleveland, moderated the interview with 60 attendees on hand at the temple in Orange.
Fanan is a native Israeli and daughter of the late Moni Fanan, who served as the manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club for nearly 30 years.
In an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News before the event, Fanan said the greatest lesson she learned from her father when it came to sports management is how to treat all people with equal respect.
“The way he treated people, everyone was equal to him – from the people who were cleaning the building to the security to the players and the front office he worked with,” she recalled. “That’s something I learned from him.”
Fanan’s father instilled in her a love of basketball and a love of people, she told the CJN.
“He always treated it not as a business, but as a family,” she explained. “He treated his players as a family, his coworkers as family.”
She told the CJN that, while she was growing up, players were frequently at her house, spending time with each other and with her father.
“There (were) always some around,” Fanan said. “He would always make them feel welcome and I think that’s the biggest thing I took from him.”
Following in her father’s footsteps, she eventually became assistant general manager of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club and founded her own sports management agency, 2Talent.
In her interview with Goldhammer, she opened up about the tragedy in her life that led her to forming 2Talent.
“I grew up in a very comfortable household,” she said. “In 2007, the economy hit and my dad – apparently, we didn’t know at the time – his business took a big hit and he started losing a lot of money. In 2009, two years later, I woke up one morning. My father was not happy anymore, he sold his shares the year before. We didn’t know why, but now we know that he needed that money to start covering his debts. I woke up and my father died by suicide.”
Fanan told Goldhammer her father’s death resulted in her family losing their home and facing a “tough time.” She emphasized that her father was not just a dad, but also her best friend.
“It took us a little bit of time to understand everything that had happened and, with the grief and with the pain, I started my own agency,” she said.
Cleveland was not a place Fanan saw herself living in, she said in her interview with Goldhammer, but she was eventually presented with an opportunity she could not refuse. She has been with the Cleveland Charge, formerly the Canton Charge, for five years and has high hopes for her future in the professional basketball industry.
“My end goal, and I always say it, is to be a GM or a president in the NBA,” Fanan told the CJN. “It can take five years from now, it can take 10 years, but I’m sure this is where I’m heading.”