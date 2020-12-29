Much like he does before every home game, Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers entered Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse dressed up in his pre-game outfit, and had his photo taken by photographers and media members Dec. 23. But that day, the home opener and tip off to the 2020-21 season, his pre-game warmups helped him raise $8,000 for a business in Cleveland Heights.
As many businesses have been forced to close temporarily or permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavs’ power forward has asked fans to send merchandise from their favorite Northeast Ohio businesses in order to promote them and raise money for that local business.
On that night, Nance wore a hoodie from music club The Grog Shop while walking into the arena, and then auctioned off his game-worn jersey from that night for $2,600.
Nance and the Cavs then each matched that amount with an equal amount of their own. In all, The Grog Shop received about $8,000.
For club owner Kathy Blackman, who has owned The Grog Shop for 28 years, the donation “means a ton.”
“It means being able to give an extra holiday bonus to my staff. It means paying some utilities and contributing a portion of my rent. It’s huge,” Blackman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
After Nance announced the initiative one week prior to opening night, Blackman said many of her customers suggested she send merchandise to the Cavs’ practice facility in Independence. Those customers also sent messages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to the Cavs’ social media team to spread awareness about the venue.
“The community has really supported us during this shutdown,” Blackman said. “It’s been unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it. So to see it continue nine months later – we’ve been closed since March – to see that people out there still remember us and want us to survive, it’s so heartwarming and great. It really means the world to me.”
While closed, Blackman has held fundraisers for The Grog Shop. But during a tumultuous time such as this, many businesses in the Cleveland area have been unable to stay afloat.
“It’s heartbreaking to me when I see small business closing during this time,” Blackman said. “I’m a huge ‘shop local’ person, that’s all I’ve ever done. You’ve gotta support your local business. That’s how I’ve always operated.”
The Cavs informed Blackman the night before their opening game against the Charlotte Hornets that The Grog Shop had been chosen from hundreds of other businesses in Northeast Ohio.
Nance, who grew up in Akron, told Blackman he was already familiar with the venue and knew of a few artists that performed there, such as Mac Miller, Kid Cudi and Wiz Khalifa.
As of Dec. 28, Nance had also raised $10,000 for Guarino’s Restaurant in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.
The idea for the initiative came to Nance prior to the Cavs’ first preseason game. The team’s physical therapist, George Sibel, suggested Nance do something similar to the National Football League’s My Cause My Cleats. The cause allows NFL players to wear customized cleats that bring awareness to various charities.
“The NFL guys did it to their own specific causes or things they felt close to,” Nance said in a Zoom call with reporters last week. “And for me, what I feel close to is here, Northeast Ohio. Where I was born and raised, and very thankfully, where I’m playing basketball at now.”
