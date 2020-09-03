CBIZ, Inc. in Cleveland has acquired ARC Consulting LLC and ARC Placement Group LLC in San Francisco.
CBIZ provides financial, insurance and advisory services, while ARC provides specialized accounting and advisory services to high-growth companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.
ARC was founded by Gary Klintworth and Jim Loughmiller in 2007. The company has 46 employees with approximately $17.3 million in annual revenue.
In a news release, Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said he was pleased to welcome Klintworth, Loughmiller and the rest of their team to CBIZ.
“ARC serves many of the fastest growing businesses in North America and their commitment to client service is reflected in their notable reputation and company culture,” Grisko said in the release. “This acquisition strengthens CBIZ’s presence in Northern California and enhances our ability to provide a broad array of specialized accounting services including IPO readiness and other public company reporting.”
In the release, Klintworth said joining CBIZ would expand the depth and breadth of services ARC can provide to its clients and prospects in the Bay Area, and provide opportunities for accelerated national expansion.
“We found a partner with the right corporate culture to help us serve our clients and provide expansive opportunities for our team members,” Loughmiller said in the release.