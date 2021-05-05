CBIZ, Inc., a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced its wholly-owned subsidiary CBIZ Accounting, Tax & Advisory of Washington, LLC acquired the non-attest assets of Berntson Porter & Company PLLC of Bellevue, Wash., effective May 1. Concurrent with this transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C., a national independent CPA firm, announced the acquisition of the attest assets of Berntson Porter.
CBIZ, Inc. and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. have an alternative practice structure, and the two companies are separate and independent legal entities that work together to serve clients’ business needs, according to a news release.
Founded in 1985, Berntson Porter provides comprehensive accounting and financial consulting services, including tax, forensic, valuation and transaction services. Berntson Porter serves industries with specialties, including construction, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, service, wholesale distribution and technology. The firm has 120 employees and approximately $26 million in annual revenue.
“Establishing a presence in the growing Pacific Northwest market has been a long-term goal for CBIZ,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, stated in the release. “In Berntson Porter, we found the ideal partner with a shared commitment to client service, a strong cultural fit and deep expertise within their team of seasoned professionals. Berntson Porter is one of the largest accounting firms in the Puget Sound region. Working together, we will expand the services we offer our clients and continue to pursue growth. We welcome the Berntson Porter team to CBIZ.”
Robert Berntson, CEO of Berntson Porter, stated in the release, “We are excited to take this important step in our growth that will greatly benefit our clients and our team with the added resources, services and opportunities CBIZ can provide.”