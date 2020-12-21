Cleveland-headquartered CBIZ, Inc. acquired substantially all the assets of BeyondPay, Inc., based in Clinton, N.J.
CBIZ provides financial, insurance and advisory services. BeyondPay is a full-service human capital management and payroll service provider offering technical product knowledge and implementation services to small and mid-sized clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
BeyondPay has 40 employees with about $4.6 million in annual revenue.
“We are excited to welcome ... the entire BeyondPay team to CBIZ,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in a news release. “CBIZ Centrally HR provides comprehensive, fully integrated HR and payroll solutions designed to help our clients respond to an increasingly complex work and regulatory environment related to their workforce. BeyondPay’s talented professionals bring critical technical knowledge and capacity to help us deliver a higher level of service to our clients and accelerate growth within this service offering.”
In the release, BeyondPay co-founder Chris Tanis said BeyondPay is pleased to join CBIZ. The two companies will combine their knowledge and expertise into one HCM practice, Tanis said in the release.
“Our service team is already world-class and, by partnering with CBIZ, we look forward to the expanded opportunities for growth and to help the clients and communities we are privileged to serve,” Tanis said in the release.