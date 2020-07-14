CBIZ, a financial, insurance and advisory service, announced the acquisition of Prince-Wood Insurance, of Woodbridge, VA, effective July 1.
“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Prince-Wood Insurance as part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen our property and casualty insurance business,” said President and CEO of CBIZ Jerry Grisko in a news release. “Despite the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our property and casualty business continues to grow coming off a very strong year of performance in 2019. Prince-Wood is an ideal partner given their long-standing local presence and deep client relationships. We look forward to welcoming them to the CBIZ team.”
Established in 1967, Prince-Wood Insurance provides property and casualty insurance to small and mid-sized businesses in northern and central Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.