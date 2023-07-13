CBIZ, Inc., a provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced July 5 it acquired American Pension Advisors, Ltd. of Indianapolis, effective July 1.
Founded in 1997, APA provides full-service retirement plan consulting and administration assisting for more than 1,200 clients in the design, implementation and administration of all types of retirement plans including 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), defined benefit and cash balance. APA has 14 employees and approximately $2.9 million in revenue, according to a news release.
“The acquisition of American Pension Advisors brings valuable talent, expertise, and capacity to bolster our growing retirement investment services business,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in the release. “At the same time, this acquisition also strengthens our presence and visibility in the Indianapolis metro market and complements another acquisition in the same market we completed earlier this year. Working together, we will be able to offer our collective clients a broader array of services. I am pleased to welcome the APA team to CBIZ.”
“We are so excited to join forces with a nationally recognized company like CBIZ,” David Behrmann of APA said in the release. “We look forward to offering the additional services and expertise of CBIZ to help our clients grow and succeed. I’m pleased that our team members will now have access to additional technical support, resources and tools that will make them more successful and better serve our clients.”