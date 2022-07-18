CBIZ, Inc. recently acquired Stinnett & Associates of Tulsa, Okla., effective July .
Founded by Melinda Stinnett in 2001, Stinnett is a professional advisory firm and certified Women’s Business Enterprise providing internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, cybersecurity reviews, business continuity and disaster recovery, and fraud investigations to businesses of all sizes including Fortune 1000 organizations in a variety of industries, according to a news release.
With offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Denver, Stinnett has 90 employees and approximately $16.4 million in annual revenue, the release stated.
“In alignment with our long-term growth strategy, we continue to expand and strengthen our advisory services through the acquisition of best in class firms that bring deep expertise, valuable talent and diverse clients to CBIZ,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in the release.
“Our acquisition of Stinnett & Associates, a leading provider of in-demand advisory services including cybersecurity and SOX compliance, will enable us to better serve our combined clients and create new opportunities to accelerate growth. In Stinnett, we found a partner with a strong commitment to client service and a values-based culture that aligns closely with our own. We are excited to welcome Melinda and the entire Stinnett team to CBIZ.”
Melinda Stinnett, Managing Director of Stinnett, said in the release, “We have spent the past 21 years building an exceptional professional advisory services firm with a strong focus on our people, our clients, and the communities in which we work and live. We are excited to join CBIZ which we know shares that same passion. We look forward to expanding the solutions we can deliver to our clients as well as the growth and development opportunities available to our team members.”
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States, according to the release.