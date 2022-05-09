CBIZ, Inc. named the winners of the second annual Women Transforming Business Award, which is powered by CBIZ’s women’s advantage. The virtual celebration also included a keynote discussion with Martha Stewart, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, about the business challenges she has faced, how she overcame them and what her future plans may look like.
“The award has quickly become one of our most inspiring platforms showcasing leaders who are making a transformational impact,” said Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in a news release. ”These leaders are driving advancement in the financial strength, innovation and culture of their organizations.”
The winners are:
• Financial Strength and Overall Winner: Rita Gardner, Melmark Inc, president and CEO
• Culture: Mary Frontczak, Compass Minerals, chief legal and administrative officer and corporate secretary
• Innovation: Sarah Wovcha, Children’s Dental Services, executive director
“CBIZ is proud to celebrate these leaders who challenge the status quo, embrace transformational change and lead their organizations with vision, resolve and empathy,” said Lori Novickis, national leader of CBIZ women’s advantage, in the release. “We are honored and humbled to share their stories with the world.”
A replay of the celebration is available here.
