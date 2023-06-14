CBIZ, Inc. recently announced CBIZ Investment Advisory Services was ranked third on Barron’s top 100 institutional consulting teams list. This marks the fourth consecutive year CBIZ IAS has made the list and the 2023 ranking increased a position higher from its placement in 2022, according to a news release.
The 2023 top 100 institutional consulting teams is an annual listing of the nation’s top investment management teams that specialize in providing services for large corporations, including pension funds and university endowments. These teams also serve individual investors, many of whom seek institutional-style oversight of their investments.
“I am proud of our institutional consulting team,” Brian Dean, president, CBIZ investment advisory services, said in the release. “They continually strive to deliver consistent results to clients and help them navigate the economic and investment challenges of the day. “