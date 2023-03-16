CBIZ, Inc. announced the finalists for its third annual Women Transforming Business Awards on March 8.
Powered by CBIZ Women’s Advantage, the award honors leaders who have driven significant change within their organizations and communities in four categories: financial strength, innovation, culture and community impact, according to a news release.
“The Women Transforming Business Awards is a vital platform showcasing leaders pioneering advancements within their organizations and beyond,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in the release. “Through fearless leadership and ground-breaking innovation, these women are making a profound impact, shaping their organizations, and improving their communities. CBIZ is proud to recognize the third annual class of Women Transforming Business Award finalists.”
Each of the four categories have three 2023 finalists. For culture, finalists are Alicia Calero, regulatory compliance program manager at Avangrid; Cynthia DiBartolo, founder and CEO at Tigress Financial Partner; and Tammy Peterman, president at The University of Kansas Health System. For community impact, finalists are Lisa Holland, president of Sheltair; Mary Grove, managing partner of Bread and Butter Ventures; and Tasha Powell, executive director of Appetite for Change. For financial strength, finalists are Tassie Oswald, partner of Eureka Equity Partners; Dominique Bernardo, chief executive officer at Variety – the Children’s Charity of Delaware Valley; and Jamie Simpson, chief operating officer at NetStandard. And for innovation, finalists are Amy Castillo, CEO of Ability KC; Kelly Aronson, chief information officer of Andersen Windows & Doors; and Ramona Hood, president and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical.
“CBIZ is honored to recognize and celebrate these finalists who continue to lead with vision, ingenuity and connectional intelligence,” Lori Novickis, national leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage, said in the release. “Not only are these women embracing and driving transformational change within their organizations, but they are also serving as role models and mentors for the next generation of leaders. Congratulations to this impressive group of finalists.”
Winners will be selected in each category and will be announced at a live virtual celebration on May 3.
To register, visit bit.ly/3J2HnqU.