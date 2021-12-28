For the 12th consecutive year, the Cuyahoga County Public Library received the highest overall score among its peers in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. CCPL has also received the index’s five-star rating for 13 consecutive years .
Published annually, the index compares U.S. libraries with their peers based on per-capita output measures. Ratings of five, four and three stars are awarded to libraries that generate the highest combined per capita outputs among their spending peers. Within its peer group – which includes America’s largest library systems – CCPL earned the index’s highest overall rating, scoring 1,932 total points. The 2021 index was derived from data released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services for fiscal year 2019. A total of 5,846 U.S. public libraries were scored in groupings based on total operating expenditures.
“CCPL’s long run at the top of Library Journal’s rating system is unique,” CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in a news release. “No library has ever had a 12-year run like we are enjoying now. It is a testament to our organization’s deep commitment to providing excellent library service, our dedicated staff, and the tremendous support we receive from our communities.”
Compared to other large library systems in terms of per capita usage, CCPL is ranked No. 1 in overall score, number of visitors and public computer use; No. 3 in circulation of physical materials and electronic retrievals; No. 5 in e-circulation; No. 6 in number of Wi-Fi sessions; and No. 11 in program attendance.
Library Journal is the oldest publication covering the field of library service, with more than 100,000 readers. The LJ Index rating system was first introduced in 2008 to recognize and promote America’s public libraries, to help improve the pool of nationally collected library statistics and to encourage library self-evaluation.
For more information about the Index, visit libraryjournal.com.