The Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District will present SummerFEST featuring concerts, yoga classes and historical walks.
The district will host two concerts each month from June to August. All concerts will take place in the parking lot on Grandview Avenue (off Cedar Road and behind Firestone) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, concerts will take place the following Monday.
Here is the schedule:
June 9: Yiddishe Cup, nationally renowned klezmer band
June 16: Blue Lunch, playing favorites from the '50s to today
July 7: Blue Lunch
July 13: Cats on Holiday, Louisiana-inspired rock/roots/Zydeco
Aug. 4: Blue Lunch
Aug. 11: Cats on Holiday
The public is invited to bring yoga mats, sunglasses, sunscreen and attend free yoga classes led by Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts in the parking lot on Grandview on June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Rain dates are June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17. If inclement weather is possible, the latest information will be available at cedarfairmount.org events page at 4 p.m. on the day of the originally scheduled class.
Also, Ken Goldberg, who is president of the Cleveland Heights Historical Society and Cleveland Heights Landmarks Commission, will lead historical tours through the Cedar Fairmount residential neighborhood on June 9, July 21, Aug. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If interested, meet at the parking lot on Grandview.