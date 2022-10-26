Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren has drafted a three-page letter to Malia Lewis, who is the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School Board president, and the school board, expressing his concerns about the pending decision on the school compensation agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbook project.
Flannery & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, the developer, is seeking a 100% tax increment financing ordinance from the city and from Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District for 30 years. City council has not yet taken a vote on the ordinance and is awaiting the school board’s decision.
Flaherty & Collins plans to build two buildings with 206 market-rate apartments and 8,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space in a $53 million mixed-use project that will also include a one-third acre park or outdoor gathering space.
Seren’s Oct. 21 letter comes in advance of an executive session on the subject scheduled for a 6 p.m. special meeting Oct. 26 at the board of education at 2125 Miramar Blvd. in University Heights. Special meetings typically don’t provide for public comment.
Seren’s letter endorses and praises the project, calling it “a vital part of Cleveland Heights’ plans for its future.”
He also wrote about its economic benefits, including 257 construction jobs and 25 permanent jobs. The project, when completed, he wrote, is expected to be home to 309 residents, including 216 new ones.
He said the mixed-use project is expected to generate more than $200,000 in additional city income.
Seren said the project’s proposed tax increment financing package “guarantees the school district a larger percentage (33.89%) of the payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) from CLM than it receives from the Ascent at the Top of the Hill project (25%).”
It also “nearly quadruples the school district’s annual recurring revenue from the CLM properties beginning the first year after construction is completed, from $109,289, to $409,289,” Seren wrote, with a total of $9 million in additional revenue, and that it allocates an estimated additional $162,371, “half of the income tax the city will receive from the construction jobs on the project.”
Seren also wrote, “It’s in our community’s best interest to lock this deal in now before changing economic conditions make it untenable. If we lose this opportunity, we won’t get another chance to develop this property for years to come.”
Seren said he believes the school board will reject the agreement because of an unrelated facilities sharing agreement.
“We need to work as partners in representing our residents’ interests,” Seren wrote. “That can’t happen if the board of education steps away from the table when the conversations are difficult.”