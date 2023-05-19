Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren told about 85 people that arriving at the May 16 groundbreaking of the Cedar-Lee Meadowbrook development could only be described in one word: “Momentum.”
“That’s a word I’ve used on multiple occasions describing what we’re trying to create in Cleveland Heights; a new realm of development,” Seren said. “You have to keep pushing and that’s something we saw with this project. We had a lot of headwinds, despite community support. We kept pushing in spite of the fact that this project has taken 20 years. We kept pushing, and as a city we came together and made this happen.”
Thanking the current city council and former city councils that worked to develop the property in the past, Seren said, “This has been a succession of faith and deliberation throughout multiple councils. We never quit. There were times we had to take a step back and reconfigure how we were going to do this, but ultimately, we made it happen because we never stopped. It was through resilience and sheer will sometimes.”
The city acquired the 5 acres of Lee Road frontage and constructed a parking garage in the early 2000s to help support the site’s future development. The Cedar Lee District is the city’s largest commercial district, and the project site exists in its center with frontage on both Cedar and Lee roads. The project will cost an estimated $66 million, with an expected completion of early 2025. Once finished, it will include 206 market-rate luxury apartments, more than 8,500 square feet of first-floor commercial, retail and restaurant space, and green space, according to a news release from the city.
David Flaherty from Flaherty & Collins Properties in Indianapolis, who partnered with the city to develop the property, told attendees, “What we have here is a vision of a walkable, bikeable, connected, sustainable community, where top talent seeks to live and businesses want to locate. These types of developments are never easy. We do them all over the country and it takes a community like Cleveland Heights to come together to make this happen.”
Cleveland Heights business development manager Brian Anderson called the groundbreaking a milestone and occasion for a celebration, noting the development will greatly build on the existing strengths of the Cedar Lee District. He also called a future “Marquee of Cedar Lee.”
Council president Melody Joy Hart also said the project has been “a long time coming,” and that other projects will only make the city more vibrant.
“It’s a $60 million-plus development that will add new residents, new businesses and new activity to the Cedar Lee District,” Anderson said. “We’ve had a $40 million investment at MetroHealth, a $30 million investment at Hebrew Academy, a $20 million investment at College Club and this just continues to build on that with more yet to come.”
To read more about this story, visit cjn.org/clevelandheights.