Construction of the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project will result in a change to the traffic pattern at the Cedar and Lee roads intersection to ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians and construction workers, according to a news release from the city of Cleveland Heights.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the upcoming months.
Once implemented, the right-hand eastbound lane of Cedar Road will be a right-hand turn-only lane, except for RTA buses to maintain service at the existing bus station. The left-hand eastbound lane will be a straight/through-only lane, meaning the left-hand turn northbound onto Lee Road will be prohibited during construction.
The westbound lanes on Cedar Road and traffic on Lee Road will maintain their current lane and traffic patterns, including restricted left-hand turns for westbound Cedar Road traffic onto Lee Road during restricted rush hour times. Caution is still advised when traveling these unimpacted lanes, as they will remain within an active construction zone, the release stated.