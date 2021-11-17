Cedar Road eastbound will be limited to one lane from 26900 Cedar Road to 27200 Cedar Road until 4 p.m. Nov. 17, according to a news release from the Beachwood Police Department.
“This is due to ongoing utility repairs stemming from an overnight traffic crash Cedar Road westbound lanes are all open in this area,” the news release stated. “Please use caution traveling in the area as workers and police officers will be in the roadway. If at all possible you are asked to take a different route to your destination. If you need to access David Myers Parkway, the east driveway at the Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center 27300 Cedar Road is open and will provide access to all facilities in the complex. Again, please use caution in the area and heavy traffic and delays are expected.”