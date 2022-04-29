Phase one of the Cedar Road resurfacing project in South Euclid and University Heights began April 25 and will last for several months.
The first phase will be on Cedar Road from Miramar Boulevard to South Green Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the current eastbound lanes of Cedar Road. When completed, two-way traffic will switch to the westbound lanes of Cedar Road.
Phase two is from Fenwick Road to South Taylor Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the current eastbound lanes of Cedar Road. When completed, two-way traffic will switch to the westbound lanes of Cedar Road.
The project length is approximately 1.26 miles of Cedar Road, from South Taylor Road to South Green Road. This does not include the concrete section from Fenwick Road to Miramar Boulevard (Cedar Center and University Square).
The project includes spot full-depth pavement repairs, replacement of concrete bus pads, curb repair and replacement, casting/structure adjustments, sidewalk repair and replacement, signage upgrade and installation of ADA compliant ramps. Crosswalk enhancements at South Belvoir and Washington boulevards, as well as a new crosswalk at Thayne Road, are among the pedestrian infrastructure improvements, according to a news release from the city of University Heights.
The Perk Company Inc. in Cleveland is the contractor.