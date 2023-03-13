Women of all generations are invited to celebrate the special messages of Passover at the National Council of Jewish Women’s 31st annual Women’s Seder. Organizers describe the event as an “always a much-loved event” on the NCJW/CLE calendar, this will be its first in-person Women’s Seder since 2019. At this year’s community seder, NCJW/CLE will focus on “Celebrating Jewish Diversity.”
“This is not your grandfather’s seder,” event co-chair Char Rapoport Nance told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We try to bring new meaning while marking the traditions and the diversity of Jewish culture in different countries, different worlds. We are one people, but our traditions have evolved.
“What’s most important right now, is that we haven’t had an in-person event since 2019. Virtual was lovely for what we needed to do at the time, but this is the first time we are all back together since 2019 and it’s very significant for those of us involved. I relish every event I go to. I relish it. It’s very spiritual doing it in person. Everything we tried to do to bring the community together during COVID was meaningful, and we did our darn best during the pandemic,but it’s time to come back. It’s going to be a little emotional.
Nance said she hopes attendees will increase their involvement.
“It’s more fun to participant than to just show up, said Nance, who will co-chair with Elaine Geller. “The spirit of the event is getting involved. Call us and we will put you on the list and for anyone who wants to volunteer, we’ll put you to work. Debbie Yasinow will use her beautiful voice to lead the Hebrew prayer and sing during the actual seder part and the blessing of the wine. We are looking for people to read small sections in English and in Hebrew, and also to help set up the seder table and seder plates.
“We will go through all the steps of the seder that we all know, but there will be blue information boxes during the presentation explaining and talking about different cultures and how they have evolved.”
Organic conversations between attendees during the meal are encouraged, especially the sharing of memories and other stories of past seders, and what different families do for seder. Each table will seat about eight people and there will be no readings during the meals.
“Part of the Jewish tradition is to have a charitable component to insure everyone has what they want to eat, and we’ll have tzedakah box to benefit the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry,” Nance said.