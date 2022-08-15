Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim created the fifth year of “Celebrating Jewish Life,” a subscription series of six Jewish holiday experiences to recapture spirit and reconnect the Jewish community, according to a news release. The subscription costs $625 and includes all six events.
Haim, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, has been involved with the Cleveland Jewish community for 30 years and has instilled a sense of pride, confidence and connectedness in people of all ages within the Jewish community, the release stated.
“We are thrilled to launch the fifth year of our series to address the largest population of the Cleveland Jewish community – those unaffiliated adults seeking ways to find greater meaning, identity and purpose in their Jewish experiences, and those wishing to enrich their other Jewish involvements,” Haim said in the news release.
The program has over 150 subscribers and centers on building community through gatherings, the release stated. The series will begin Sept. 25 for an erev Rosh Hashanah dinner, followed by a service at the Cleveland Marriott East in Warrensville Heights.
The subscription includes the following events:
• Erev Rosh Hashanah: Sept. 25 at Cleveland Marriott East, dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by Rosh Hashanah service and oneg.
• Erev Yom Kippur: Oct. 4 at Cleveland Marriott East, dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by the Kol Nidre service and Yizkor.
• Pre-Chanukah Shabbat: Dec. 16 at La Danse Cleveland in Beachwood, services begin at 6 p.m. with candle lighting, service and dinner followed by a chance to learn some new steps or just enjoy music and spirit, according to the release.
• Purim: March 5, 2023 at Topgolf Cleveland in Independence), begins at 4:30 p.m. with a megillah reading followed by dinner and hamantaschen. Use of the golf bays is included.
• Passover Second Night Seder: April 6, 2023, at Café 216 in the SITE Building in Beachwood, services begin at 6 p.m. with a seder, dinner and desserts.
• Shavuot Shabbat: May 19, 2023 at Mayfield Country Club in South Euclid, services begin at 6 p.m. followed by a festive meal and oneg.
For more information, visit celebratingjewishlife.com.