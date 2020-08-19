Originally planning for in-person High Holy Days services, Celebrating Jewish Life has made the decision to go virtual.
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, who operates the holiday subscription series with Cantor Laurel Barr, said moving the events online was a result of COVID-19 numbers changing and “not in our favor.”
“While we were really still hoping and hoping we’d be able to do it in person, I talked with doctors like David Rosenberg and Michael Roizen, two very important physicians and leaders in our community, and both of them were anxious about being inside. I also did a Zoom call with some of the people involved with Celebrating Jewish Life and asked them, and it seemed like they also had anxiety about being inside.”
Originally planning to have attendees wear masks and sit at socially distant tables, attendees will now pick up their dinner at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Landerhaven for Rosh Hashanah. They will be greeted by both Haim and local musician Chuck Fink, who will play his guitar and “keep everything upbeat and happy,” she said. Families will pick up their dinners while Gabe Napoli will blow the shofar from a distance.
“We still wanted to do that because the mitzvah is hearing the shofar,” Haim said. “While we can hear it on Zoom, it doesn’t compare to hearing that rawness in person.”
Once people go home, they’ll log on the Zoom link provided when they RSVP to mingle from 6 to 6:30, with a service following. Fink will also perform at the service, which will be led by Haim. After that, Haim has a plan to make dinner social, even at safe distance.
“The idea is I’ll put groups into private break out rooms, and the goal is that no one has dinner by themselves for the holiday,” she said. “That is what Celebrating Jewish Life is about – bringing people together. The general principal is we’re trying to be the balance between the social and sacred, and I’m trying hard to not lose the social part through Zoom.”
The plan is the same for Yom Kippur – having attendees pick up their dinner at Landerhaven at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, having dinner at 6:30 and then staying for a Kol Nidre service at 7:30.
“We did this same pick-up dinner for Passover and the nicest part was I really do get to see each person and each car filled with people and say hello,” Haim said. “It still keeps that sense of feeling like we’re enjoying the social aspect of the holiday. Rosh Hashanah is really the reunion of the Jewish people, and at least I can still have that person reunion with each person in a way.”
Landerhaven is at 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights. To RSVP for each event, visit celebratingjewishlife.com.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.