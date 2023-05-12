The upcoming holiday of Shavuot is about to be that much more meaningful for the local holiday subscription series Celebrating Jewish Life as it welcomes its first Torah scroll - gifted by the now-physically-closed Congregation Oheb Shalom in Perkins Township.
Created by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, Celebrating Jewish Life will now have a scroll in time for its planned Shavuot Shabbat event on May 19 at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club in Lyndhurst, which is a gift in itself, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. The transfer ceremony was held on May 5 at a Congregation Oheb Shalom member’s home, complete with Torah readings, songs and gratitude for the mitzvah.
Congregation Oheb Shalom had been in existence for about 170 years and had existed at its East Perkins Avenue location since 1956. It announced in early January its intentions to sell the building and distribute its sacred objects due to its shrinking membership. The congregation plans to continue to exist as a community without a physical synagogue.
When those conversations first started last Shavout, Haim said temple member Keith Lichtcsien reached out with the news prompting her to inquire about the future of its scrolls. Its other scroll is with Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria. Lichtcsien and his wife, Teresa, are originally from Solon.
But those connections run even deeper, Haim said, recalling the time in 1986 when she was a student rabbi in Hudson and switched places with another rabbi to lead each other’s congregations for a day – which ended up being Congregation Oheb Shalom. At the time, she was the first woman rabbi the Sandusky congregation experienced, she said.
“Part of what makes this so sweet is that connection from 30 years ago,” Haim said. “It was really nice. One of the women at the Torah passing told me she was someone who had even been there when I spoke. That was really sweet.”
Of the Lichtcsiens, Haim said they have been part of her life for at least 25 years and saw the Torah passing as a way to not only deepen that friendship, but also use both connections as a way to add to the Torah’s chain of tradition.
“It is very special to have this Torah because it gives us the opportunity not to just speak about Torah, but to read from it as well,” Haim, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, said of the timing before Shavuot. “In Jewish tradition, this is the time of receiving Torah, so it means so much to physically receive one from this congregation. They did such a great job at keeping a vibrant presence in the Sandusky area, so I hope that Celebrating Jewish Life and Congregation Oheb Shalom will stay connected through this Torah.”
Adding she sent a note to the community leaders on May 7 to express her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of their legacy, Haim said the experience of transitioning the Torah to its new community has been “very sweet.”
“It feels special to welcome the Torah and be part of their legacy,” she said. “Since we’ve been connected through this sacred trust of the Torah passing, I believe our communities will stay connected. I told them that anything I can do to be a rabbinic resource to them, I’d do. I want them to feel like I am part of their community, too.”