Celebrating Jewish Life will host the High Holy Days at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim announced the decision in an email to members of the Greater Cleveland-based holiday subscription series.
She noted Landerhaven’s Grand Ball Room seats more than 1,000 at tables that can accommodate social distancing and said attendees will be expected to maintain mask and hand sanitizing practices.
“At each table, we’ll allow for family units to be seated together, or you can identify if you’re comfortable with sharing a table with another family unit,” Haim said.
Four to five people will be seated at each table, and instead of moving to rows of chairs after dinner, attendees will remain seated at their tables and replace their masks.
“Our inspiring music and the sounding of the shofar will be arranged to maintain appropriate guidelines,” Haim said. “I think this will minimize confusion and help us to keep our safety standards at the necessary level while we pray together.”
Arrangements have also been made for live streaming or virtual models to accommodate varying scenarios. Families or individuals can choose to watch from home and pick-up dinner from Landerhaven.
“We invite you to participate in whatever way you are comfortable,” Haim said. “The most important thing is that we celebrate together!”
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.