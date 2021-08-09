Celebrating Jewish Life has announced its fourth year of programming for the holiday subscription service created by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim.
Joined by Cantor Laurel Barr and musician Chuck Fink, the series will begin Sept. 6 for erev Rosh Hashanah with a dinner and service at Cleveland Marriott East in Beachwood, continuing with erev Yom Kippur at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Cleveland Marriott East. The series is planned to continue with Chanukah Shabbat at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst; Purim at 4:30 p.m. March 13, 2022, at Topgolf in Independence; a Passover second night seder at 6 p.m. April 6, 2022, at Embassy Suites in Beachwood; and Shavuot Shabbat at 6 p.m. June 3, 2022, at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club in South Euclid.
“We are thrilled to launch the fourth year of our program to address the largest population of the Cleveland Jewish community – those unaffiliated adults seeking ways to find greater meaning, identity and purpose in their Jewish experiences, and those wishing to enrich their other Jewish involvements,” Haim said in an Aug. 2 news release, hoping to channel a passion for social change into the events.
The subscription series is $600 per person, and includes all six events, services and programs. Subscribers can purchase additional individual experiences for friends or family at $125 each, or $100 for guests ages 36 and under. Experiences are fully transferable but nonrefundable. Subscribers are encouraged to transfer their tickets to another person if unable to attend.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues amid the surge of Delta variant infections, Haim said Celebrating Jewish Life continues to track trends and stay informed on local health news. But, the current plan still remains for an in-person experience paired with the option to pick up dinner and join the festivities on Zoom.
“We will keep participants informed as we look to the Ohio Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local medical professionals for further direction,” Haim said.
To learn more, subscribe or sponsor an event, contact Haim at 216-223-8736, email info@celebratingjewishlife.com, or visit celebratingjewishlife.com.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.