“The most inspiring event of the year in Northeast Ohio,” as Stuart Muszynski, president and CEO of Values in Action Foundation, calls the Celebration of Goodness, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Started by the late Sam Miller 22 years ago to inspire goodness and kindness in Northeast Ohio, the event will honor six community luminaries and role models, aiming to inspire others to do good. Miller, a Jewish community leader and co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. in Cleveland, died March 7, 2019, at age 97.
“We want to demonstrate through the Celebration of Goodness, as well as through our Kindland initiative, that goodness and kindness are alive and well in Northeast Ohio and all of us should be paying it forward,” Muszynski, a Lyndhurst resident and past president of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Two awards will be given during the event to honorees serving as role models in the community: The Sam Miller Goodness Award to Howard Lewis, Beth Mooney, Bob and Joann Glick and MetroHealth, and the Arnold Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership to Dr. Akram Boutros and Cleveland City Council president Blaine Griffin.
Lewis is the founder of Family Heritage Life Insurance, but is also involved with many community institutions such as the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Great Lakes Science Center, Ginn Academy, the Boy Scouts of America and Cleveland State University, making his post-business career mission to help the community become better, Muszynski said.
Mooney is the emeritus CEO of KeyBank and board chair of Cleveland Clinic who has been an active, inspirational leader and role model, inspiring others to put their best foot forward, Muszynski said.
The Glicks have embodied the spirit of Miller by being transformative leaders in the community, especially with the revitalization of MetroHealth, through philanthropy and getting behind novel community ideas, he said.
MetroHealth will be recognized with the Goodness Award for defining goodness and wellness in the Cleveland community beyond a medical standpoint with wraparound programs to foster mental, physical and emotional health for the well-being of the community, Muszynski said.
“After Arnold passed away, with the cooperation of the Pinkney family, we created this second award, the Arnold Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership, specifically targeted at improving the urban community, which is really Arnold’s bailiwick,” Muszynski added.
Boutros is the visionary behind the transformation of MetroHealth and has challenged other leaders and hospitals to spread hope and optimism to promote healing throughout the community. Griffin, a prodigy of the Pinkney, has devoted his life and career to improving Cleveland and making people feel valued, Muszynski said.
“Each of the honorees will be recognized through a tribute video and through an honoree statuette that will be given to them,” Muszynski said. “And through the recognition, applause and accolades of the attendees.”
As the event returns to in-person for the first time in two years, it will also be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually. The event is free by design to welcome as many people for the lunch who will leave feeling inspired and spread goodness to their community.
“That’s how we will build a true community of kindness and goodness in Northeast Ohio,” Muszynski said.
The Cleveland Jewish News received a grant from the Samuel H. and Maria Miller Foundation and to honor the contribution, the CJN renamed its digital archive The Samuel H. Miller Keeping our Words Alive Digital Archive of the Cleveland Jewish News.
Miller was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers Awards Ceremony in November 2016.