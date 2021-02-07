Are you a Jewish newlywed? Or, did a child in your family recently have a bar or bat mitzvah?
If so, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company may want to feature them in Celebrations, a special edition of Jstyle Weddings and Bar•Bat Mitzvah magazines that will highlight all things wedding and bar and bat mitzvah in Cleveland.
To be considered, the celebration must have occurred in 2020 or 2021, and the individual or couple must have ties to Northeast Ohio, with preference given to those who currently reside there.
To have your wedding or bar or bat mitzvah ceremony considered, simply fill out the form at cjn.org/celebrations by Feb. 18, and be sure to submit photos at the link as well.
The magazine is scheduled to print March 19, and those we choose to feature will be contacted before the end of February.
Contact Celebrations editor Amanda Koehn with any questions at akoehn@cjn.org and include “Celebrations spotlight” in the subject line.