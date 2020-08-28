Are you a Jewish newlywed? Or, did your son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandson or granddaughter recently have a bar or bat mitzvah?
If so, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company may want to feature them in Celebrations, a new special edition of Jstyle Weddings and Bar•Bat Mitzvah magazines that will highlight all things wedding and bar and bat mitzvah.
To be considered, the celebration must have occurred in 2019 or 2020, and the individual or couple must have ties to Northeast Ohio, with preference given to those who currently reside there.
To have your wedding or bar or bat mitzvah ceremony considered, simply fill out the form at cjn.org/celebrations by Sept. 25, and be sure to submit photos at the link as well.
The magazine is scheduled to print Oct. 30, and those we choose to feature will be contacted by early October.
If you have any questions, contact Celebrations editor Amanda Koehn at akoehn@cjn.org and include “Celebrations spotlight” in the subject line.