Celebrations magazine, published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is seeking to spotlight both couples who were married and children who celebrated their b’nai mitzvahs in the past year in its upcoming issue.
Celebrations is an annual magazine that combines the CJPC’s Jstyle Weddings and Bar•Bat Mitzvah magazines, which are both published in the fall, into a spring magazine of features, advice and everything else related to Jewish simchas in Northeast Ohio.
The deadline to submit a spotlight for consideration for the spring issue is Jan. 25, 2023, and we accept submissions on a rolling basis throughout the year.
To be considered, those submitting must identify as Jewish, have ties to Northeast Ohio and have celebrated their wedding or b’nai mitzvah in 2022 or early 2023. Submissions must also include photos, as the features are a photo heavy and the pictures will impact the selection process.
The magazine is scheduled to publish in early March.
To submit a spotlight for consideration, fill out the short form at cjn.org/celebrations. For any questions or if you have trouble submitting the form, contact Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn at akoehn@cjn.org or 216-342-5214.