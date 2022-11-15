Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, is ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him.
“The moment drives what we do,” Deutch told the Cleveland Jewish News in an Oct. 26 interview.
“The past couple of weeks, Kanye West’s outrageous, antisemitic outbursts really provide an opportunity for all of us to focus on antisemitism and for AJC in particular to highlight the work that we do in the advocacy space, the call to action against antisemitism that we put out, the calls for a societal wide approach to combat antisemitism.”
Deutch said the AJC has heard from companies that hope AJC will provide training “to help them identify antisemitism and combat it and to be good allies for their Jewish employees. … We put out a guide, ‘Translate Hate,’ which more people have paid attention to over the past couple weeks because one in four members of the Jewish community has experienced antisemitism, but a third of Americans overall, don’t know what the term means.”
AJC has partnered with Hillel International in addressing antisemitism on college campuses in recent months.
“We’re really focused now on deans of student life and provosts and people on campus who know when there’s a problem, they often don’t know how to respond,” Deutch said. “We try to provide the tools for them to respond to help our kids have a safe environment on campus and then we have campus leadership programs, both on campus and high school training programs, where we’re trying to respond to the needs of students and again, partnering with other organizations who can collaborate, because I think there needs to be much more collaboration in the Jewish community.”
Deutch talked about his lifelong commitment to the Jewish community and his rise in politics and his ties to Cleveland and its impact on him in a 40-minute interview. He became CEO on Oct. 1.
Deutch, 56, is the youngest bar far of five siblings. He was raised largely as an only child to Jean and Bernard Deutch.
“I had all of the benefits of having siblings and none of the challenges,” he said. “There were no sibling rivalries. I was just, I was like the mascot.”
He was raised at Congregation Brith Sholom in Bethlehem, a Conservative synagogue, where he became bar mitzvah.
Deutch said a new rabbi came to his synagogue when he was 11 or 12, and the rabbi urged families to send their children to Camp Ramah, so he was in the first group of children from his synagogue to go to Camp Ramah of the Poconos, which he called “transformative.”
“I went to camp every summer thereafter, and including a couple summers on staff,” he said. “It’s influenced my life in a thousand different ways. Living that intensely Jewish life for over the course of a summer was so different than the community that I grew up in, where there were hardly any Jews. It just sparked the passion that I have – for Israel for the Jewish community. It’s informed the work that I’ve done since.”
He said during AIPAC policy conferences in Washington, D.C., which he attended as a congressman, Deutch made a point of doing midnight tours of the Capitol with Ramah alumni “just to stay in touch with the community.”
Between his junior and senior years of high school he went on Ramah’s seminar to Israel, his first time abroad and an experience he called “incredible.”
He graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem and from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he said, “There were more Jews living in my dorm than in the city I grew up in.”
At Michigan, he “threw myself into the Jewish community.”
He chaired Hillel governing board and was the editor of “Consider.” He also worked on the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry.
A political science major, Deutch earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at Michigan.
He sent his own children to Camp Ramah in Georgia, which made a big impact on them as well, he said, adding that his children attended Camp Ramah with the children of J. David Heller and Becky Heller, who agreed to send their kids to camp with Deutch’s children, which cemented their relationships with one another.
Deutch first visited Cleveland by way of Chatauqua, N.Y., where he and his wife were invited to spend time with her parents in 1993, when he and Jill (Weinstock) Deutch were living in Washington, D.C. at the time and were trying to decide whether to settle there. Real estate prices were a chilling factor.
That week, Deutch decided to visit a friend, Rod Friedberg, who was practicing law at what was then Kahn Kleinman in Cleveland.
“So, turned out they were hiring,” Deutch said. “I spent a fair amount of time that day with Mark Morgenstern, who was then the managing partner.”
He left with a job offer.
“I drove back to Chatauqua. I found Jill in the amphitheater during the orchestra performance. I leaned in and said, ‘I’m not sure that I’m ever going to say this again, but if you’re interested, I think we should move to Cleveland.’ And we did.”
Deutch practiced real estate law at Kahn Kleinman with Larry Sherman and Bennett Yanowitz.
“The most important part of my time there was the time I spent with Bennett and Larry and really being the beneficiary of the firm’s deep involvement in the Jewish community,” Deutch said.
Jill was working at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as young leadership director, where Stephen Hoffman was then CEO.
Ted Deutch did the Mandel Leadership Forum. He also took board positions at Hillel at Case Western Reserve University as well as Gross Schechter Day School.
“They helped launch me on, really, my Jewish leadership path at the firm,” he said, adding an event that took place at Ambassador Milton Wolf’s Shaker Heights home timed with Jill’s birthday. “If I wanted to celebrate Jill’s birthday with her, I needed to come to the event, which meant really stepping up my involvement with the Federation.”
Deutch did and found the event and Wolf’s work at the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee inspiring, he said.
“I joined National Young Leadership Cabinet, and ultimately that focus on international work is what carried over when I went to Congress and now in the work that I do at AJC.”
Deutch lived in Beachwood initially, and then Lyndhurst.
The Deutches’ twin daughters were born the same night the Cleveland Indians clinched their first division title in 50 years, and Deutch was walking out the door to the game when his wife’s water broke.
The family belonged to both Park Synagogue, now in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Deutch’s brother, Jeffrey Deutch, told him his firm in Boca Raton, then called Broad and Cassel, needed someone to do real estate practice.
At the time, the twins were 2 and Jill was pregnant with their son.
The family moved to Florida, where they attend B’nai Torah in Boca Raton.
Deutch said he worked on campaigns starting in high school and on presidential campaigns when he was in Washington, D.C.
In Florida, Deutch first thought about running for office. When he approached a Florida “bigwig,” the person told him to help him get Joe Lieberman elected as president in 2004. Lieberman ended up staying with the Deutches during the month of Elul and blew the shofar at the kitchen table.
“And then we spent a long time that night talking about being Jewish and public service, and it stuck,” Deutch said. “And so his campaign didn’t last that long, but the impact of his visit absolutely did.”
He ran and won a Florida state Senate seat that Ron Klein had held. That was a part-time job.
Subsequently, Deutch’s congressman, then-U.S. Rep Robert Wexler, left Congress to run the Center for Middle East Peace, and Deutch won a special election to fill his seat covering Broward and Palm Beach counties.
“Because I ran with a special election, I had seniority over everyone who was elected in the following election, which helped me enormously. It’s one of the things that helped me become the chairman of the Middle East subcommittee and do the kind of work that I was so focused on in Congress.”
Deutch served as chair of the House Ethics Committee, a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, and a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on which he served as chair of the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee, according to his bio.
Deutch collaborated closely with members on both sides of the aisle to advance the security interests of the United States, Israel, and their allies. He authored legislation advancing U.S.-Israel cooperation in energy, agriculture, technology, and trade; fought back against efforts to delegitimize Israel at the United Nations; championed U.S. foreign aid investments that promote global human rights and the protection of religious minorities worldwide; and focused on the transformational opportunities made possible by the Abraham Accords. He also passed federal legislation to crack down on companies that financially support Iran’s nuclear weapons program and confront Iran’s dangerous activities around the world.
As a founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, he spoke on the House floor, confronting colleagues who invoked antisemitic tropes or disparaged Israel. In response to rising hatred on social media, he helped launch an inter-parliamentary coalition to combat online antisemitism with legislators from Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and Australia. And when the Claims Conference was negotiating with the German government, he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel to plead for greater assistance to permit Holocaust survivors to live out their lives in dignity, according to his bio.
Deutch also served as co-chair of the Congressional Hellenic-Israel Alliance, as well as a member of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, the Latino-Jewish Congressional Caucus, and AJC’s Transatlantic Friends of Israel inter-parliamentary group.
Deutch said when he announced he was leaving Congress to lead AJC, prime ministers and foreign ministers told him they were “grateful because of their relationship with AJC. So the work is ongoing.”
Internationally, Deutch said he intends to advocate for Israel in capitals throughout the world.
“The Abraham Accords provides us with this unique moment in history that I think AJC is really capitalizing on because of all of these relationships we have throughout the world, including in Asia, including in Africa,” he said. “There is the chance to be the NGO that helps bring more countries to the Abraham Accords, deepens the relationships that countries have, and then in America especially gives more people more ways to engage with Israel that are different than they’ve ever been before because Israel’s place in the world is different and stronger than it’s ever been before.”