The 62nd annual Cleveland Arts Prize awards were held Nov. 2 at The Cleveland Museum of Art in University Circle. The pre-event started with a VIP reception for the award recipients, patrons, friends and families to enjoy meeting one another over cocktails and hors d’oervres.
The evening’s program began with a brief introduction and history of the ceremony by master of ceremonies Mariah Burks, with entertainment performed by Mourning [A] BLKstar musical group, modern dance by Teagan Reed and Victoria Rumzis of GroundWorks DanceTheater, music by the Raymond McNeice ensemble and members of the Collective Studio Orchestra and Composition team.
1 of 12
Gladisa Guadalupe of Cleveland, the lifetime achievement award winner for dance, from left, Michael Krasnyansky and Roe Green
Gladisa Guadalupe of Cleveland, the lifetime achievement award winner for dance, from left, Michael Krasnyansky and Roe Green
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Gladisa Guadalupe, lifetime achievement award for dance
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Dominic Farinacci, mid career artist award
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Debra Nagy, mid career artist award for music
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Julie Patton, the Robert P. Bergman prize award winner
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Amber D. Kempthorn, emerging artist award winner.
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Deb Glosserman, Felise Bagley and Brian Krantz
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Brian Skrant and Michael Belkin
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Lynn Singer and Howard Freedman
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Sarah Kabot of Cleveland, Amber D. Kempthorn of Cleveland (award winner emerging artist award)
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Sherrie Tolliver of Raleigh, North Carolina and Julie Patton of Cleveland (award winner Robert P Bergman prize)
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Sherrie Tolliver, Marc Lefkowitz and Corrie Slawson
CJN Photos / Anton Albert
Gladisa Guadalupe was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for dance. Dominick Farinacci and Debra Nagy received the Mid Career Artist Awards for their musical contributions to the arts. Sujatha Srinivasan was awarded the Martha Joseph Prize for Distinguished Service to the Arts in dance. Julie “Little Virgie” Patton was awarded the Robert P. Bergman Prize for her life’s work being inspirational and dedicated to the vision of Art. Amber D. Kempthorn and the late Peter Debelak were awarded the Emerging Artist Award for creating significant work or projects that show remarkable promise for further development.