The 62nd annual Cleveland Arts Prize awards were held Nov. 2 at The Cleveland Museum of Art in University Circle. The pre-event started with a VIP reception for the award recipients, patrons, friends and families to enjoy meeting one another over cocktails and hors d’oervres.

The evening’s program began with a brief introduction and history of the ceremony by master of ceremonies Mariah Burks, with entertainment performed by Mourning [A] BLKstar musical group, modern dance by Teagan Reed and Victoria Rumzis of GroundWorks DanceTheater, music by the Raymond McNeice ensemble and members of the Collective Studio Orchestra and Composition team.

Award Winners, Cleveland Arts Prize awards

1 of 12

Gladisa Guadalupe was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for dance. Dominick Farinacci and Debra Nagy received the Mid Career Artist Awards for their musical contributions to the arts. Sujatha Srinivasan was awarded the Martha Joseph Prize for Distinguished Service to the Arts in dance. Julie “Little Virgie” Patton was awarded the Robert P. Bergman Prize for her life’s work being inspirational and dedicated to the vision of Art. Amber D. Kempthorn and the late Peter Debelak were awarded the Emerging Artist Award for creating significant work or projects that show remarkable promise for further development.

Anton Albert is a freelance journalist.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you