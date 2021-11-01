The question of whether Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board candidate Mordechai S. Rennert’s ballot in the Nov. 2 general election will be counted has not yet been determined.
“We received information from the board this morning,” said Rob Nichols, press secretary for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 1. “And we will keep you apprised once a decision has been reached.”
His residency was challenged by Ryan Routh, a Cleveland Heights resident and member of the lay-led finance committee of the school district after Rennert testified in a Monroe County, N.Y., lawsuit, “I live in Cleveland right now currently due to the COVID situation.” He said his “home is in Rochester.”
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections split by party lines in an Oct. 18 decision as to whether to allow Rennert to vote, thus sending the matter to LaRose.
The board had 14 days to file transcripts and other materials to LaRose.