The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School Board unanimously approved a tax increment financing package for the $53 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project Oct. 26 that will transform a segment of Lee Road into a $53 million mixed-use district.
The vote at a special meeting took place in advance of a Nov. 7 Cleveland Heights City Council meeting, when the ordinance is expected to be approved.
Negotiations between the city and the school district had been difficult, members of the school board said, but each member endorsed the project for its economic benefits to the city, despite some discomfort with tax increment financing as an economic development tool.
School board member James Posch called TIFs a “necessary evil to development,” particularly in a state like Ohio, which has a shrinking population.
“It’s the school district that has to pay the price,” he said, adding there are other economic incentives that could have been used.
Bard president Malia Lewis provided context for the decision.
“Through the negotiations, … we’re very happy to be able to do our part to make this happen, because it will benefit everybody in the community,” she said. “But we are, as a school district, making a financial concession in order to see this happen. And so I want to also state that, because if we’re accepting a third of potential tax revenue, instead of the whole tax revenue, then that is ... not a negligible concession.”
She praised the work of David A. Seed, the district’s attorney, and Scott Gainer, chief financial officer and treasurer of the district, who negotiated the package for the district.
“I only wished that, that whole process had started a lot sooner,” she said. “And then we wouldn’t have a last-minute panic and flurry to try to finish this off by other people’s deadlines. Because it is important to go through the process of negotiations. We have to have several volleys back and forth, to make sure that we’ve explored all options and come to an agreement that is the best agreement we can come to. And that’s, I think, where we are at this point.”
With a single vote, the board approved a resolution in favor of the TIF, along with a compensation agreement and a parking agreement for 50 spaces in a municipal parking lot during school days and for special events.
In addition, Lewis read a clause that she said Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren agreed to on Oct. 21 regarding shared use of city and district-owned athletic facilities and gives the district priority use of city-owned athletic facilities.
All five school board members were in attendance for the meeting. Voting in favor were Dan Heintz, Joci Sourini, Beverly Wright, Lewis and Posch.
Flannery & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, the developer, is seeking a 100% tax increment financing ordinance for 30 years. It plans to build two buildings with 206 market-rate apartments and 8,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space in a $53 million mixed-use project that will also include a one-third acre park or outdoor gathering space.
Seren wrote Lewis and the school board Oct. 21 ahead of the vote.
In his letter he outlined the TIF saying it “guarantees the school district a larger percentage (33.89%) of the payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) from CLM than it receives from the Ascent at the Top of the Hill project (25%).”
Seren said it “nearly quadruples the school district’s annual recurring revenue from the CLM properties beginning the first year after construction is completed, from $109,289, to $409,289, with a total of $9 million in additional revenue, and that it allocates an estimated additional $162,371, “half of the income tax the city will receive from the construction jobs on the project.”
“It’s in our community’s best interest to lock this deal in now before changing economic conditions make it untenable. If we lose this opportunity, we won’t get another chance to develop this property for years to come,” he wrote.
This is a developing story.