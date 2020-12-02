The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education and the 490-member Cleveland Heights Teachers Union came to tentative agreement in overnight negotiations that ended at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 2.
Union members, unaware of the agreement, stood outside schools and the administration building in near-freezing temperatures.
“The parties negotiated all of last night and into the morning, ultimately agreeing on important compromises for the good of our students and community. Due to negotiations going until 6:30 a.m., some Union members arrived to picket unaware that a tentative agreement was already near completion. We are happy that a strike was averted and students’ education will not be interrupted.”
The last time teachers in the district went on strike was in 1983.
This is a developing story.