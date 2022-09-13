Chabad of Chagrin Falls, operated by Rabbi Shneur and SImi Itzinger, will celebrate Rosh Hashanah at 5 p.m. Sept. 26 at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls.
This is the newly established chabad center’s first event.
According to an email from Rabbi Shneur Itzinger to the Cleveland Jewish News, the event will include a shofar blowing, a tashlich service and children’s activities.
“We have been receiving wonderful feedback from whoever we meet,” the email said. “The excitement around Chabad opening in Chagrin Falls is unquestionable. The beautiful village we are now fortunate to call home has been very welcoming, and we are excited to begin programming with the Shofar at the Falls event.”
Simi Itzinger is the daughter of Rabbi Zushe and Miriam Greenberg of Solon Chabad. She attended Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Beis Rivkah in New York, before completing her studies at Machon Shoshanat Yerushalayim in Jerusalem.
Rabbi Itzinger was born in the United Kingdom and spent a decade studying in Chabad yeshivos across the United States, including the Rabbinical College of America in Morristown, N.J., before receiving his rabbinic ordination at Chabad Yeshiva in New York. The couple moved to Chagrin Falls in August. The Itzingers were appointed by Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, who has been directing Chabad of Northeast Ohio with his wife, Devorah, for 50 years.
To learn more about the event, visit jewishchagrinfalls.com/roshhashanah. RSVPs are suggested for the free event.