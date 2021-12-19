Chabad of the West Side opened its new Jewish Discovery Center Dec. 15 in front of a crowd of Jewish supporters at 15618 Madison Ave. near Wagar Park in Lakewood.
Chabad attendees, local rabbis and Lakewood Mayor Meghan George gave praise and blessings for the new storefront – the first of its kind in Lakewood. It will be used for learning, celebration and Jewish community.
Devora Jacobs, co-director of the chabad, told the Cleveland Jewish News she wants the location to serve as a “grassroot for a community” and as a place to gather, grow, enjoy relationships with familiar friends and meet new people.
Jacobs said it’s crucial to have a space like this in Lakewood because a community is a place where people take care of each other, feel like they belong and can be among “extended family.”
“It’s very important for Jews to have the opportunity to practice and observe their heritage,” Jacobs said. “And I feel that this place is a really good stepping stone for that.”
Mariely Luengo, a member of the Jewish community who helped design the space, told the CJN this storefront is the first of its kind in Lakewood. The idea came to the Chabad prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when Jacobs was leading after-school programs, one after the other, in garages and basements of Jewish families’ homes.
Luengo, Jacobs and the Chabad decided they wanted to bring “Jewish visibility “ to Lakewood, where people can visit a physical location while biking, walking or driving through the area.
Luengo said they spent almost a year looking for the perfect location, and it took three months to build the intimate one-room space.
The space will offer Torah classes, as well as a food co-op with distribution happening every Thursday, Luengo said. It has also partnered with PJ Library to provide books and magazines in a reading nook at the front of the space.
Both Jacobs and her husband and co-director, Rabbi Mendel Jacobs, spoke to the crowd and delivered blessings to the new space along with Rabbi Yossi Freedman, director of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland. George cut the ribbon to the storefront alongside Devora and Mendel Jacobs and their two young daughters.
“It’s long overdue that there was a brick-and-mortar space for the Jewish community to come together,” George said. “And I’m very glad that now is the time that they’ve been able to open this place for the Jewish community.”
This space, Luengo said, caters to everyone, including Lakewood families beginning to form their Jewish identities.
“I think the future of Jewish life is, more than ever, outside the temples and the common settings,” Luengo said. “And it looks much more centered in what matters than all the other archetypes that we had before.”