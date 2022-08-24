Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls.
The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
Rabbi Itzinger told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email that they are in the process of moving and hope to begin programming shortly. The new Chabad will be called Chabad of Chagrin Falls.
It’s website, jewishchagrinfalls.com, indicates it was founded on the principal that “while Jews embrace many levels of observance in their personal lives, there should be a place for all Jews – no labels, no affiliations – to develop a sense of community, to enhance the experience of being Jewish, to learn and to have fun.”
Chabad of Chagrin Falls is already listed on the Chabad of Cleveland’s website and is one of 18 centers in Ohio under the auspices of the Alevskys.
To learn more about Chabad of Chagrin Falls, visit jewishchagrinfalls.com.