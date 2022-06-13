A long planned $17.6-million road construction project entailing the Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road intersection and widening of an Interstate 271 ramp will be the subject of a presentation to the Beachwood safety and public health committee at 6 p.m. June 14.
The proposed project involves roadway, bridge and traffic signal improvements along the Richmond Road and Chagrin Boulevard corridors, near the I-271 interchange to improve traffic safety and mobility, according to a summary on the Northeast Ohio Coordinating Agency website.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said that he hopes Beachwood City Council moves forward with the project.
“It was something that I had pledged during the campaign that I wanted to see this project happen,” Berns told the Cleveland Jewish News June 9. “It sounds like ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) wants to see this project happen as well. So, initially, it sounds like they are going to fund a large majority of the design phase for this project.”
Berns said the construction might begin in 2025 if city council approves the funding.
Multiple studies and updates have been done on the project since 2015.
The city completed a Chagrin Boulevard safety study in March 2015 and updated it in March 2020. It also completed an alternative evaluation report in October 2018, which was updated in May 2021, along with an interchange operations study completed in December 2018 and updated in September 2021 of Chagrin Boulevard from Richmond Road to Orange Place, which includes approaches on Richmond Road and I-271 northbound exit ramp.