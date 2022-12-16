Cleveland Cinemas announced the end of its 18-plus-year run of operating Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township set for the end of January 2023 as a portion of the property sold, according to a news release.
The property owner, The Golf Dome, sold the portion of the property that included the theater to a buyer with plans to redevelop the building into a different business that will not include a movie theater. The Golf Dome will continue to operate, according to a news stated.
“The management and staff, some of whom have been with the theater for 15 or more years, will miss the warmth, kindness and passion of the moviegoers from the Chagrin Valley communities, that they have enjoyed serving for nearly two decades,” Sean Denny, director of operations, said in the release. “Cleveland Cinemas appreciates all of the support shown, as the theater overcame the challenges that the pandemic posed and just recently was seeing signs of recovery.”
The Dolan family originally built and developed the theater in 1989 as a six-screen theater, adding three more screens shortly after. Years later, another expansion added five screens for a total of 14 at the 8200 E. Washington St. location.
When the movie industry began to convert from 35mm film to digital technology, the decision was made to upgrade nine of the auditoriums. Cleveland Cinemas added luxury recliners, renovated the concession stand and obtained a liquor license to offer patrons beer, wine and cocktails.
Cleveland Cinemas will continue to operate its flagship theater, the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights, as well as the Capitol Theater in Cleveland and the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin.
The release gave thanks to the Dolan family “for providing Cleveland Cinemas with the opportunity to operate this beloved neighborhood institution and to the tens of thousands of movie lovers who attended films each year.”