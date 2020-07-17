The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival has created both an in-person and online streaming festival to provide the best in documentary film to audience members across Northeast Ohio and the United States. The festival will take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11. Adhering to Centers for Disease and Prevention guidelines, there will be two outdoor venues consisting of an LED screen in Riverside Park and a drive-in location in Chagrin Falls.
Membership packages will include perks such as drive-in docs reserved parking, films in the park, fest to go boxes and extended film festival on demand streaming, which allows members full access to films from their home. Members will receive special access to online and in-person films, the inside scoop and other benefits.
The National Endowment for the Arts provided a $50,000 grant to support the festival’s commitment to bring people together in unique and safe ways.
The full schedule and individual tickets will be available in early September.