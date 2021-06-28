The schedule of events for the Chagrin Falls Community 4th of July Celebration has been released.
All events will take place beginning with registration for the Pet Parade & Bike Parade at 8:30 a.m. The pet parade will begin at 9 on North Franklin Street near the bandstand. The Safe Routes Bike Parade will begin after the pet parade ends at about 9:20. The Crooked River Fife and Drum Band will perform at 9:30. The 4th of July ceremony presented by the D.A.R. will begin at 10 and end at 10:45. The Chagrin Valley Jaycees and the Popcorn Shop will be open as refreshment stands at 11, the Fab Fourth Car Show and Bob Shimits’ musical performance at Firehouse Rock will both take place at 11. The Chagrin Falls Studio Orchestra Concert will be at 2 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Festivities will also take place in partnership with Safe Routes Chagrin, Chagrin Falls Studio Orchestra, Chagrin Valley Little Theatre and the D.A.R. from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Triangle Park.
For more information, visitchagrinhistorical.org.