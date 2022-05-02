Chagrin Falls CrossFit allows every person, regardless of ability, to reap the benefits of CrossFit by meeting people where they are and helping them to progress their abilities, Jenn Pishko, the owner of Chagrin Falls CrossFit, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chagrin Falls CrossFit partnered with the Huddle Connection, a nonprofit that connects people who have different needs to community-based fitness programs, and allowed the group to use their space. From this partnership, Pishko decided to introduce CrossFit methodology to the group and established adaptive and integrated classes for people with disabilities.
“CrossFit is a fitness methodology that exists around the fact that movement should be functional and done in a safe way,” Pishko, who lives in Auburn Township, told the CJN. “When we say functional movement, it’s things that you will learn how to do in here that will eventually mimic or you would see happen in your daily life.”
The gym offers a handful of classes for young adults with developmental disabilities that meet once or twice a week in small groups and work closely with a coach. Liz Kentner leads a group of seven young women, most who have Down syndrome, twice a week, and about 15 people from the Metzenbaum Center, also known as the Geauga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, participated in an eight-week program.
Pishko said the adaptive classes follow the same approach as any of their classes to meet people where they are, but there may be a difference in the instruction and how things are communicated to fit different learning styles.
“In general, the way that we would run our classes regardless of who you are or how you are coming in, we always need to be able to meet the needs of our people where they are because everybody comes in with different types of limitations,” said Pishko, a Solon High School graduate who attended Temple Emanu El in Orange.
The funding for the classes partially comes from the cost for participants, but to off-set the cost, Chagrin Falls CrossFit has received two grants from Geauga County to help facilitate the program, as well as funding from private companies and community fundraising. The organization Hope for Kids in Geauga County gave $10,000 toward the program.
There is a deep sense of community and support for the program not only within the adaptive classes, but at every level, in the Chagrin Falls CrossFit membership community and to the local community, Pishko said.
“The awareness and the accessibility for everybody is really important because the community and the connection that happens in here can make you feel like you are a part of something that you would otherwise never been a part of,” she said.
Looking to the future of the adaptive CrossFit program, Pishko hopes to continue adding the classes to Chagrin Falls CrossFit’s schedule, as well as introduce the program to other organizations and show them how it can be done.
“The hope would be to continue to put additional times on there if there’s the interest level,” Pishko said. “I would also like to take this out to other organizations and say this is what works, and this is a way to be active and involved in your community, and this is the structure of the classes that we’ve found to be helpful and the way that we’ve set it up with the number of coaches and volunteers that we have.”
Chagrin Falls CrossFit is at 477 Industrial Parkway, Unit D in Chagrin Falls.