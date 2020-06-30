The Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards ceremony July 9 at the Mayfield Road Drive-In in Munson Township.
The event will be open to the public and feature an awards ceremony, an interview with organized crime historian and former Lyndhurst Police Chief Rick Porrello, and a screening of “Kill the Irishman,” a movie based on Porrello’s book, “To Kill the Irishman.”
There will also be a fireworks display during intermission, and every registered guest will receive a $10 concessions voucher.
Guests can RSVP for the event atcvcc.org for $75 per car. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.