Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling.
Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
“We thought about it up until I was a sophomore and I would always check in on her to see if she was still up for adoption or if anything changed,” recalled Paparella, 24. “I was preparing to go to college and wondered what would happen to her and what her next steps were after foster care. I never thought about it because you just figure everyone gets adopted. My parents told me about the aging out process and I couldn’t believe it.”
One thing led to another and Paparella found herself researching the foster care aging out process, learning their greatest need were furniture and household goods to get their lives started. Thinking of her large extended family, their extra furniture and items her neighbors had sitting around, a 16-year-old Paparella collected items and asked the county if they had any foster youth needing help. At the time, she thought it would be something to serve two or three kids – but her nonprofit, Chair-ity, was born.
Their first delivery was on Jan. 31, 2015, to an 18-year-old girl who aged out into an empty apartment with nothing more than an air mattress. Seven years later, Chair-ity has helped hundreds of teens make their new houses a home. First serving Summit County, it now serves Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Summit, Medina and Stark counties.
“I come from a very privileged background and I am so lucky with all of the support I had,” Paparella said. “I think that was the biggest shock to me. I got that first referral and every item on the list was circled. We went to the warehouse where we were storing things, picked out all of the furniture and traveled into this building in an area of town I’d never been in before. Although I knew we were bringing a full load, it was a shock to see this completely empty apartment. She didn’t even have a pot to cook in. That shock showed me what we’re doing is making an impact.”
Chair-ity also works with community partners, including homeless shelters, halfway houses, YWCA, YMCA and the National Council for Jewish Women. NCJW/Cleveland provides welcome bags to foster care graduates.
“As a small organization, so much of what we do goes directly to serving our kids,” Paparella said. “For us, one of our biggest supportive components to these young adults is our delivery service. So many age out and don’t have a driver’s license or a supportive network to help them move. A lot of our costs are delivery costs, which include storage, truck rental and gas. Those fundraisers will help support that, as well as purchasing new beds, which are one of the only things we buy new.”
Outside of the fundraisers, there are other ways the community can get involved. Chair-ity accepts item donations and is always recruiting volunteers.
“My biggest hope for Chair-ity is that it spreads awareness for teens aging out of foster care, allowing us to provide more supportive services to them,” Paparella said. “It is really unique what we do. Doing it for almost eight years and expanding to serve so many kids and hearing their stories, it’s something I want to provide for every foster kid.”