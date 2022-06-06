ChamberFest Cleveland will celebrate its 10th season with a theme of Season X. Each year has a different theme.
The three-week festival will begin June 16 and continue through July 3. Events will be held throughout Northeast Ohio, including the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. July 2. The works performed will be Luciano Berio’s “Folk Songs” and Johannes Brahm’s “Serenade No. 1.”
“We’ve always just adored music and, specifically, chamber music and connecting with people through music and creating a community around great music,” Diana Cohen, director of ChamberFest Cleveland and violinist, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
At the inception of ChamberFest, she said that she and her father, Franklin Cohen, realized that other chamber festivals were taking place far away from Cleveland.
“Realizing that most of the world’s great chamber music festivals were far away from where we lived, we thought this was a great opportunity to create something extremely special for Cleveland,” Diana Cohen said.
She said that a community has formed since the beginning of ChamberFest Cleveland, noting that they often call themselves “the chamberhood.”
Diana Cohen said their mission as one that not only fosters an exciting event for music lovers, but also serves as a gateway for people who are just coming to discover the art of music.
“We also play in venues all around town with the hope that, everywhere we go, we bring new people into the fold and that we inspire people who don’t already consider themselves music lovers to become so,” Diana Cohen said.
“We started over 10 years ago with this idea and my expectation was that we create one of the great chamber music festivals in the world,” Franklin Cohen told the CJN. “We worked very hard at it and I think we have.”
Franklin said that world class musicians who want to return each year are part of the event’s success.
“We’re all lucky enough to have them in our midst, to play with them and to get to know them,” Franklin Cohen said. “It’s just fantastic.”
He recalled his most special memory, which was a concert named after him.
“We called it ‘Frank,’” he said. “It was the year I left the orchestra and I performed the entire program.”
Franklin Cohen, who plays the clarinet, along with his daughter and her husband, Roman Rabinovich, a pianist, are among the handful of artists that will be performing in the festival.
“I do play at the festival and I’m looking forward to it every year,” Franklin Cohen said.