In its ninth season, chamber music festival ChamberFest Cleveland will offer 10 of its 11 concerts outdoors and for free to the public from June 9 to June 26.
The festival will feature eight outdoor, evening concerts at the Grove in Mayfield at 7 p.m. June 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 24 and 25, a pop-up lawn concert on Guilford Road in Cleveland Heights at 11 a.m. June 13, Father’s Day family concert at the Grove at 3 p.m. June 20 and a festival finale at St. Paschal Baylon Church in Highland Heights at 7 p.m. June 26.
The festival finale is the only concert of the series that will cost money. Seats are $50 and include a champagne toast.
Over 20 musicians will perform a part of the festival, including 2021 Rising Stars violinist Nathan Meltzer, cellist Sterling Elliott, percussionists Zubin Hathi and Jeremy Sreejayan, and clarinetist Hugh Shihao Zhu. Violinist Liza Ferchtsman, cellist Zlatomir Fung and pianist Shai Wosner will make their ChamberFest Cleveland debut.
The festival, named “Together Again!” will also include music from over 40 composers, as classics from the past, like by Bach, Schubert, Dvorak, Brahms, Ravel, Schumann and Beethoven, will be brought into the present with pieces by Amy Beach, Enrique Granados, Alexander Zemlinksy, Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, Kaija Saariaho and Sofia Gubaidulina Friedrich Hermann.
“We are ecstatic that after two years of silence, ChamberFest Cleveland will give live concerts again and we will be able to bring our beloved musicians together for three weeks in June,” ChamberFest Cleveland co-founders and co-artistic directors Diana Cohen and Franklin Cohen said in a news release. “In a departure from the norm, our concerts will be outdoors and will be free for all. We decided on this because we want to keep our ‘Chamberhood’ family safe, and because after these difficult months, we want all Clevelanders to be able to come to our concerts and enjoy the love and beauty that come together through our ChamberFest Cleveland concerts. Our season is an exciting mix of beloved works and pieces you may never have a chance to hear again.”
Visit chamberfestcleveland.com for a full schedule of the concerts. Reservations can be made for the free concerts and tickets will be on sale for the festival finale concert starting May 9 on the festival’s website or by calling 216-471-8887.